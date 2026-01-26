Korea to hold annual consultations with Moody's on sovereign credit rating

Korea will hold its annual consultation meetings with global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service this week, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Monday.The Moody's credit rating team, led by Anushka Shah, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Unification, the Bank of Korea and other relevant agencies from Tuesday through Thursday.Discussions will focus on Korea's economic conditions, trade and other external economic issues, as well as monetary and fiscal policy directions, the Finance Ministry said.Based on the annual consultation, Moody's is expected to announce Korea's sovereign credit rating within the first half of the year, it added.Moody's has maintained its credit rating on Korea at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, with a stable rating outlook.Yonhap