 Kosdaq sidecar activated as prices surge on futures and spot index
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 10:37
A sidecar is triggered on Kosdaq market on the morning of Jan. 26, 2026, after seeing a surge in stock prices in early intraday trading. The Kosdaq figures are shown on a screen at Hana Bank in central Seoul. [NEWS1]

A sidecar was triggered on the Kosdaq market Monday after a sharp surge in prices. A sidecar is a temporary trading halt to mitigate market volatility.
 
The Korea Exchange announced at 9:59 a.m. that it would suspend program buy orders for five minutes due to rapid fluctuations in the Kosdaq 150 futures and spot index.
 

At the time the sidecar was triggered, the Kosdaq 150 futures index was trading at 1,774.60, up 105.10 points, or 6.29 percent, from the previous closing price. The Kosdaq 150 spot index had also risen by 108.85 points, or 6.56 percent, to 1,765.95.
 
A sidecar on the Kosdaq is activated when the Kosdaq 150 futures index rises by more than 6 percent from the reference price and the Kosdaq 150 index increases by more than 3 percent for at least one minute.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
Kospi hits new all-time high ahead of U.S. Fed rate-setting

