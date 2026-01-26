Art knows no bounds

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong departs for the United States from Gimpo Business Aviation Center in western Seoul on Jan. 26 to commemorate the first overseas exhibition of the late Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s donated cultural treasures, known as the “Lee Kun-hee Collection.” The collection, currently displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, will continue its global journey at the Art Institute of Chicago in March and the British Museum in September. [NEWS1]