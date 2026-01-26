Musinsa running hard in race for Hoka distribution rights
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 17:30
- CHO YONG-JUN
Competition to distribute the hit sportswear brand Hoka in Korea is heating up, with fashion giant Musinsa making a strong push for the rights.
The rights to distribute and sell Hoka, best known for its lineup of running shoes, were revoked earlier in January after the head of Joyworks&Co, the previous Korean distributor, admitted that its CEO had assaulted subcontracted workers.
Hoka, first launched in France in 2009, is now owned by the U.S.-based firm Deckers Brands. The firm also owns Ugg and the sports footwear brand Teva.
Korean retailers, including Musinsa, Shinsegae International, LF and Eland World, have expressed interest in Hoka's distribution rights, though Musinsa appears to be the most aggressive bidder in the market.
“Musinsa values Hoka’s brand significance and the brand recognition in the country,” Musinsa said. “We are seriously considering ways to grow the brand while maintaining the brand identity and philosophy of Hoka in Korea.”
Other retailing firms said they were “currently gauging interest” in the brand.
Musinsa's aggressive push for Hoka's distribution rights comes as the fashion retailer has expanded its distribution business in recent years through its subsidiary, Musinsa Trading. The parent company is exploring a merger with Musinsa Trading to streamline and further expand its business.
Musinsa Trading currently holds the exclusive distribution rights for brands such as Dickies, JanSport, Champion and the streetwear brand A Bathing Ape. The company also signed an offline retail partnership with the luxury sportswear brand Y-3 in June 2025.
The fashion retailer, which recently opened a brick-and-mortar store dedicated to shoes, Musinsa Kicks, said it plans to open 10 shops by the end of this year to increase its market share in the country.
Hoka has risen in popularity in Korea over recent years alongside the boom in running among the nation's youth.
Joyworks&Co, the firm that previously imported and distributed Hoka running shoes in Korea, reported revenue of 82 billion won ($56 million) in 2024, an 89 percent increase from the previous year.
Globally, the brand’s revenue totaled $2.2 billion in 2025, up 23.6 percent on year.
Joyworks&Co had its Korean import and distribution rights to Hoka revoked in January after its CEO allegedly verbally and physically assaulted the company’s subcontractors in an abandoned church building in Seoul. The CEO initially denied the allegation but later admitted his wrongdoing in an apology letter.
