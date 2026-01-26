Retailers adopt 'Only in Korea' labels, other repackaging strategies to draw tourists
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 14:00
Retailers are increasingly adopting repackaging strategies, such as redesigning a product's packaging without changing the item itself, to capitalize on growing demand from foreign tourists drawn to Korea by its culture.
The trend gained momentum after the success of the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025). Brands are now emphasizing products as being available “only in Korea,” positioning familiar snacks and goods as cultural souvenirs.
Orion, a major snack maker, has rebranded its Bichobi Biscuit and Cham Bungeoppang snacks to the Bichobi Korea Edition and Bok Bungeoppang, respectively, and is selling them in major tourist shopping districts in Seoul to target foreign visitors, according to the retail industry on Friday.
Both snacks' new packages are decorated with Korean cultural elements such as lucky pouches and hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing. The designs are exclusive to domestic products and not intended for export.
“The Bichobi Korea Edition has become a popular souvenir among foreign tourists,” a Lotte Mart spokesperson said. “At our Zettaplex Seoul Station branch, where foreign customers comprise a significant portion of sales, it ranked No. 1 in snack sales.”
“As of December last year, its sales had jumped over 200 percent compared to its launch in September 2024,” the spokesperson added.
“Among foreign tourists, snacks and foods unique to a particular country are increasingly viewed as souvenirs in their own right,” said a food industry insider. “Packaging that incorporates traditional Korean elements is now recognized as cultural content and a key purchase factor.”
Starbucks Korea is also selling more than 40 products featuring traditional Korean designs.
Its Annyeong Series merchandise includes tumblers and mugs adorned with illustrations of local landmarks and specialties, with different products reflecting the unique identity of their regions, from Seoul to Busan and Jeju Island.
Sales of the series grew by approximately 50 percent last year compared to the previous year, according to Starbucks Korea.
“Sales of these products have risen in tandem with the increase in foreign tourist arrivals,” a Starbucks Korea representative said. “They sell especially well at stores located in key tourist areas such as Myeongdong, Seongsu and Jongno.”
Hyundai Home Shopping also plans to sell 40 types of K-goods in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Agency via its mobile live commerce platform Showla at 8 p.m. on Friday.
The product lineup centers on traditional Korean designs, including a keyboard printed with dancheong (traditional Korean decorative coloring on wooden buildings) patterns and a wine stopper inspired by the Joseon Dynasty's (1392-1910) royal court.
“The K-goods boom is now going global,” a Hyundai Home Shopping spokesperson said. “Beyond simple product sales, we want to give customers a hands-on experience of Korean culture, which is why we prepared this event.”
Interest in products featuring traditional Korean culture has grown each year alongside the global success of K-culture.
MU:DS — a portmanteau of “museum” and “goods” — creates merchandise based on museum collections and recorded its highest-ever annual revenue last year at 41.3 billion won ($28 million), an elevenfold increase from 2020’s 3.7 billion won, according to the National Museum Foundation of Korea.
Experts say domestically available products with traditional Korean designs are effectively tapping into foreign consumer psychology.
“Korea’s traditional aesthetic, which evokes a sense of nostalgia, is gaining popularity amid the K-culture trend,” said Kim Si-wuel, a professor of consumer science at Konkuk University. “Items with distinct Korean characteristics offer a sense of rarity for foreign tourists and can emerge as a strong trend driver.”
