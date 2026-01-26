Samsung Electronics to offer treasury shares worth 175.2 billion won as bonuses

Biz lobbies urge swift, unconditional abolition of breach of trust charge

Hyundai, Kia's 2025 operating profit likely to drop despite record sales due to U.S. tariffs

Retailers adopt 'Only in Korea' labels, other repackaging strategies to draw tourists

After jolting misconceptions in first year, BYD Korea eyes '10,000 club'

Related Stories

How trot became K-pop fans’ biggest fear and possible ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ showstopper

'KPop Demon Hunters' got you craving a 'Golden' view of N Seoul Tower? Here's where to stay.

GS25 to roll out ready-to-eat meals in collaboration with 'KPop Demon Hunters'

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack resurges to No. 3 on Billboard 200

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart