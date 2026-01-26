Heritage agency slams move to advance high-rise plan near Jongmyo

Korea's cultural heritage agency on Monday reacted sharply to a move by the Seoul municipal authorities to allow high-rise buildings near the historic Jongmyo Shrine, reigniting a bitter feud over the Unesco World Heritage site.The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) said it recently received a consultation request from Seoul's Jongno District office regarding the city government's decision to double the district's building height limit to 145 meters (475.7 feet). The request is part of the due process required to reflect the modifications to the project.In a statement, the heritage authority criticized the move, saying it "unilaterally scraps an existing compromise" reached after years of discussions between it, the Seoul city government and Jongno District. The agency added that the entire project must be reconsidered to ensure the preservation of the shrine.The dispute centers on "Sewoon District 4," a city-run redevelopment area located directly across from the site that houses the memorial tablets of Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) kings and queens.While the Seoul city government argues the redevelopment will revitalize the district by introducing new open green spaces, heritage officials claim the project could undermine the shrine's historical landscape.On Monday, the KHS also noted that relics from the Joseon Dynasty, including an ancient road and a village gate known as an "imun," have recently been discovered at the site. Under current law, construction cannot proceed until excavation work is completed. However, the Seoul Housing and Urban Development Corporation's preservation plan for the relics has been deemed too vague, leading to a suspension of the review, according to the heritage authority.The Unesco World Heritage Centre has also recommended suspending the project and conducting a full heritage impact assessment.The KHS asked the Seoul Metropolitan Government to respond to Unesco's letter by Friday, warning that if no reply is received, it will request an immediate on-site inspection by Unesco officials.Seoul city authorities, however, maintain that the site does not fall within the legal scope requiring such an assessment, and both sides remain deadlocked over the issue.Yonhap