온라인 이용자 국적 공개 법안에 외국인 거주자 ‘불똥’
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 07:00
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
2018년 3월 20일 대구 북구 다문화가족센터에서 결혼 이주민 여성들이 6·13 지방선거 모의 사전투표를 체험하고 있다. [연합뉴스]
Foreigners caught in crossfire as bill aims to unmask user nationalities on online platforms
온라인 이용자 국적 공개 법안에 외국인 거주자 ‘불똥’
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
Online anonymity in Korea may become a relic of the past as a bill submitted by the conservative People Power Party (PPP) aims to identify users — not by their names, but by their nationalities and locations worldwide.
relic: 유물, 과거의 잔재
submit (a bill): (법안을) 제출하다
aim to: ~을/를 목표로 하다
한국의 온라인 익명성이 역사 속 유물이 될 수도 있다. 보수 정당 국민의힘이 발의한 법안은 실명 대신 이용자의 국적과 전 세계적 위치 정보를 식별하도록 하는 내용을 담고 있기 때문이다.
Ahead of the June 3 local elections, Korea's political sphere has grown sensitive toward various factors that could sway public opinion. Among them are online posts and comments on internet forums.
ahead of: ~에 앞서
political sphere: 정치권
sway (public opinion): (여론을) 흔들다
be sensitive toward: ~에 민감하다
오는 6월 3일 지방선거를 앞두고 한국 정치권은 여론을 흔들 수 있는 여러 요인에 민감해지고 있으며, 그 중에는 인터넷 게시판의 게시글과 댓글도 포함된다.
While the PPP has argued that disclosing the sign-in locations of online users is necessary to curb foreign influence in Korean elections, the liberal Democratic Party (DP) has opposed the idea.
disclose: 공개하다
curb: 억제하다
foreign influence: 외국의 영향력
국민의힘은 한국 선거에서 외국의 영향력을 억제하기 위해 온라인 이용자의 로그인 위치 공개가 필요하다고 주장해온 반면, 진보 성향의 더불어민주당은 이에 반대하고 있다.
Despite the divide, Korean public opinion appears to favor disclosure.
despite: ~에도 불구하고
divide: 분열, 대립
appear to: ~인 것으로 보이다
favor: 선호하다
이 같은 대립에도 불구하고, 한국의 여론은 공개에 우호적인 것으로 보인다.
In a recent poll jointly conducted by Seoul National University’s Institute for Future Strategy and Hankook Research on a group of 3,000 Koreans aged over 18, 64 percent of participants said they agreed with the measure to indicate the nationality of online users.
conduct: 실시하다, 진행하다
measure: 조치, 정책 수단
indicate: 표시하다
서울대 국가미래전략원과 한국리서치가 만 18세 이상 한국인 3000명을 대상으로 공동 실시한 최근 여론조사에서, 응답자의 64%는 온라인 이용자의 국적을 표시하는 조치에 동의한다고 답했다.
Some experts, however, warned that disclosing nationalities and location data has low technological feasibility and could undermine democracy.
technological feasibility: 기술적 실현 가능성
undermine: 약화시키다, 훼손하다
그러나 일부 전문가들은 국적과 위치 정보 공개가 기술적으로 실현 가능성이 낮고 민주주의를 훼손할 수 있다고 경고했다.
In the upcoming election, around 44 million Korean nationals and approximately 154,000 foreign residents will be eligible to cast ballots to choose their district chiefs, mayors and governors.
upcoming: 다가오는
eligible: 자격이 있는
cast ballots: 투표하다
district chief: 구청장
다가오는 선거에서는 한국 국민 약 4400만 명과 외국인 거주자 약 15만4000명이 구청장, 시장, 도지사를 선출하기 위한 투표에 참여할 수 있다.
Unlike general and presidential elections, which determine lawmakers and the head of state, local government elections allow foreign residents with permanent residency to vote.
determine: 결정하다
head of state: 국가 원수
permanent residency: 영주권
국회의원과 국가 원수를 선출하는 총선 그리고 대선과 달리, 지방선거에서는 영주권을 가진 외국인 거주자도 투표할 수 있다.
The Public Official Election Act grants voting rights to those whose permanent residency was acquired at least three years before an election and whose stay is registered by local authorities.
grant: 부여하다
acquire: 취득하다
register: 등록하다
local authority: 지방자치단체
공직선거법은 선거일 최소 3년 전에 영주권을 취득하고, 지방자치단체에 체류 등록이 된 외국인에게 투표권을 부여한다.
Voting rights were given to permanent residents in 2005, enabling 6,726 foreign voters to cast their ballots for the first time in the May 2006 local elections.
enable: 가능하게 하다
permanent resident: 영주권자
for the first time: 사상 처음으로
local election: 지방선거
영주권자에게 투표권이 부여된 것은 2005년이다. 이로 인해 2006년 5월 지방선거에서 외국인 6726명이 처음으로 투표권을 행사할 수 있었다.
The number of eligible foreign voters has multiplied nearly 20-fold over the past 20 years.
eligible voter: 유자격 유권자
multiply: 급증하다
지난 20년간 투표 자격을 갖춘 외국인 유권자의 수는 약 20배로 증가했다.
The upcoming local elections, which are less than 140 days away, are set to have the largest number of foreign voters — estimated at 154,000.
140일도 채 남지 않은 이번 지방 선거에는 역대 최대 규모인 15만4000여명으로 추산되는 외국인 유권자가 투표를 할 수 있다.
be set to: ~할 예정이다
estimate: 추산하다
record: 기록하다
(생략)
WRITTEN BY LEE SOO-JUNG AND TRANSLATED BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected], [email protected]]
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)