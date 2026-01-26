Is Washington accepting a nuclear North Korea? (KOR)

The Trump administration’s second-term National Defense Strategy (NDS), titled the “2026 Defense Strategy,” was released on Friday. The document stresses a sharper focus on defending the U.S. homeland and calls on allies to shoulder greater security responsibilities. It even states that the United States will not fill security gaps caused by what it describes as irresponsible choices by allied leaders. The message reflects an expanded “America First” approach in defense policy. For allies such as Korea, this shift is likely to increase strategic and financial burdens, making careful preparation essential.For Korea, one omission in the new strategy is particularly concerning. While it acknowledges that North Korea’s nuclear capabilities continue to advance, the document makes no mention of denuclearization. This follows a similar omission in the National Security Strategy (NSS) released late last year. The absence of denuclearization language in both documents suggests more than a change in wording, and raises questions about whether Washington’s policy stance is evolving.U.S. President Donald Trump’s own remarks have fueled such concerns. Since taking office last January, he has repeatedly referred to North Korea as a nuclear power, language that appears to recognize Pyongyang’s nuclear status. During his visit to Korea in October, he proposed another meeting with Kim Jong-un and hinted at the possibility of easing sanctions. Against this backdrop, doubts have grown, as noted recently in a Washington Post editorial, that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula may no longer be a priority for Washington and that the United States could be moving toward tacit acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.This uncertainty is compounded by the interaction between the new U.S. defense strategy and the Lee Jae Myung government’s approach to the North Korean nuclear issue. President Lee has emphasized pragmatic realism and proposed a three-stage framework of freeze, arms reduction and eventual denuclearization. While denuclearization remains the stated final goal, the inclusion of arms reduction talks as an intermediate step could provide Pyongyang with leverage to press its longstanding claim that it should be treated as a nuclear weapons state. North Korea has argued that arms control talks should be conducted only among nuclear powers, a framework that would marginalize nonnuclear Korea.The issue gains urgency with the visit to Korea by Elbridge Colby, the U.S. undersecretary of war for policy and a key architect of both the NSS and NDS. He is expected to stress U.S. priorities such as homeland defense and countering China, issues linked to debates over the role of U.S. Forces Korea and the transfer of wartime operational control.The government should seek clarity on what a defense strategy without denuclearization implies and press Washington to maintain coordination on the principle of North Korea’s denuclearization. It should also use the opportunity to secure stronger U.S. support for bolstering Korea’s own defense capabilities.트럼프 2기 행정부의 국가방위전략을 담은 ‘2026 국방 전략(NDS)’이 지난 23일(현지시간) 발표됐다. 미국은 본토 방위에 집중한다는 원칙 아래 동맹국의 안보 분담 확대를 주요 정책 방향으로 제시했다. “미국은 동맹국 지도자들의 무책임한 선택으로 인한 안보 공백을 메워주지도 않을 것”이란 표현까지 등장했다. 전 세계의 경찰국가 역할을 홀로 떠맡지는 않을 것이며, 미국 우선주의에 집중한다는 기조를 국방 분야까지 확대한 것이다. 동맹국인 한국의 부담도 크게 늘어날 수밖에 없어 철저한 대비가 필요하다.새로운 NDS에는 한국으로서는 대단히 우려스러운 대목이 있다. 북한의 핵무력 역량이 날로 증가하고 있다는 평가를 담으면서도 ‘비핵화’에 대한 언급은 하지 않았다는 점이다. 앞서 백악관이 지난해 말 공개한 국가안보전략(NSS)에 이어 이번 국방전략에까지 북한 비핵화가 빠졌다는 것은 단순한 표현상 차이가 아니라 미국 행정부의 기조가 바뀌고 있다는 시그널로 해석할 수 있는 대목이다. 실제 트럼프 대통령은 지난해 1월 취임 당일 북한을 핵 국가(Nuclear Power)로 지칭한 이래 기회 있을 때마다 북한 핵을 인정하는 듯한 모습을 보였다. 지난해 10월 방한 때는 김 위원장과의 회동을 제안하며 대북 제재 해제 가능성까지 시사했다. 그러니 최근 워싱턴포스트(WP)가 사설에서 지적한 대로 한반도 비핵화가 더는 미국의 선택지가 아니며, 결국은 북핵을 인정하는 방향으로 전환하는 게 아니냐는 의구심이 나올 수밖에 없다.더구나 미국의 새 국방전략과 이재명 정부의 북핵 해결 방안이 맞물려 의도하지 않은 방향으로 북핵 문제가 흘러갈 가능성을 우려하지 않을 수 없다. 이재명 대통령은 북핵 문제에 있어서도 현실에 맞는 실용주의를 강조하며 동결→군축→비핵화라는 3단계 북핵 해결 방안을 제시했다. 비핵화란 목표는 견지한다고 했지만, 중간 단계로 제시된 군축회담은 북한이 전혀 다른 주장을 하고 나오는 빌미를 줄 수 있다. 핵보유국끼리 군축회담을 하자는 것이 북한의 오래된 요구사항이며, 군축회담에는 비핵 국가인 한국은 참여할 자격부터 없다는 게 북한식 셈법이다.마침 미국의 국방 정책 실세인 엘브리지 콜비 전쟁부 정책 차관이 어제부터 방한 중이다. NSS와 NDS 작성에 주도적인 역할을 한 콜비 차관은 미 본토 방어와 중국 견제에 집중하려는 미국의 국방 정책을 강조할 것으로 보인다. 여기엔 주한미군의 역할 변경과 전시작전통제권 전환 문제도 연결돼 있다. 정부는 비핵화 없는 NDS의 함의가 무엇인지 묻고, 북핵 비핵화 원칙을 위한 공조 체제를 유지토록 설득해야 한다. 또한 원자력추진잠수함 등 한국군의 자강력 강화를 위한 미국의 지원을 확보하는 계기로 활용해야 한다.