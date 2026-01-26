Palmyra: the vanishing pearl of the desert (KOR)

I encountered the ancient city of Palmyra in the heart of the Syrian desert. A wadi once flowed here and springs sustained oasis agriculture, earning it the name “the city of palms.” During the first century Pax Romana, Palmyra flourished as a hub of inland trade, and in the third century Queen Zenobia even proclaimed the Palmyrene Empire. When the ruins of the city center were rediscovered, they reshaped paradigms of European urban planning in the seventeenth century.From before the Common Era, Palmyra developed as a distinctive city rooted in local religious traditions and caravan trade, and it was rebuilt on a grand scale in the third century. At its core lay a monumental colonnaded avenue stretching 1.1 kilometers. Along an 11-meter-wide road rose more than 500 columns, each about nine meters high, forming an imposing processional way. Beginning at a triumphal arch, the avenue bent slightly at a point marked by four tetrapylons and ended at the funerary temple.In front of the arch stood the vast Temple of Bel, dedicated to the city’s protective deity. The boulevard was lined with public buildings such as a theater and great baths, as well as temples to Nebo, Baalshamin, Baal-Hammon and Allat. These were all local Middle Eastern gods, and after conversion to Christianity in the fourth century, small Byzantine churches were also built.A large portion of the city center was occupied by the agora. Despite the familiar name, it was not an open Greek-style market but more akin to a caravansary for merchants. Sculptures of prominent citizens were placed on some 200 columns, making it a civic hall of memory. Outside the city walls, more than 50 tower tombs were scattered over a kilometer, forming a valley of the dead. Together, these remains attest to a self-governing city that existed under Roman rule.Although Roman construction techniques were used, the functions and decorative methods of the buildings were thoroughly local. The Temple of Bel, with its Mesopotamian-style enclosure walls and Roman colonnades, exemplified this fusion. Palmyra stood at the crossroads of Mesopotamian, Roman, Persian and Byzantine civilizations. In 2015, Islamic State destroyed major monuments, including the Temple of Bel, under the pretext of iconoclasm. Scholars worldwide are pursuing digital reconstruction, but many irreplaceable ruins remain unrestored. The loss underscores how fragile cultural heritage becomes amid prolonged conflict and political paralysis, leaving future generations with fragments, images and questions rather than a living landscape of history and memory.시리아 사막 한가운데서 고대도시 팔미라(사진)를 만났다. 와디가 흐르고 샘이 솟아 오아시스 농업으로 ‘야자수의 도시’라는 이름을 얻었다. 1세기 팍스 로마나 세계에서 내륙무역 중심지로 번창했고 3세기 제노비아 여왕은 팔미라 제국을 자처하기도 했다. 도시의 중심부 유적이 재발견되면서 17세기 유럽 도시계획의 패러다임을 바꾸기도 했다.기원전부터 토착 신앙과 카라반 교역을 위한 특별한 도시로 발달해 3세기에 재건했다. 도시의 중심은 장장 1.1㎞에 달하는 중앙대로다. 폭 11m 도로 양옆에 높이 9m의 500여 기둥을 세워 장대한 열주로를 조성했다. 개선문에서 시작한 길은 4개의 4주탑문(四柱塔門)이 있는 곳에서 살짝 꺾여 장례신전에서 끝난다. 개선문 앞에 수호신을 모신 벨신전이 큰 규모로 세워졌다. 대로변에는 원형극장·대욕장 등 공공시설과 네브로·바알샤민·바알하몬·알라토 신전들이 자리했다. 모두 중동의 토속신들이며 4세기 기독교로 개종한 이후에는 작은 비잔틴 교회도 들어섰다.도시 중앙부의 큰 면적을 시장인 아고라가 차지했다. 명칭은 같으나 그리스식 개방된 시장이 아니라 대상(隊商) 숙소인 카라반사라이와 비슷한 형식이다. 200개 기둥마다 저명한 시민들을 조각했다니 도시의 기념관이기도 했다. 도성 외곽에는 50여 개의 탑묘(塔墓)가 1㎞에 걸쳐 산재해 무덤의 계곡을 이루었다. 로마의 속령이었으나 시민들의 자치도시였음을 입증하는 유적들이다.로마의 건설기술을 이용했으나 건물 내용과 장식 기법은 지역 고유의 것으로 가득했다. 메소포타미아식 옹벽을 세우고 로마식 열주를 두른 벨신전은 두 문화가 융합된 대표적인 건축이었다. 팔미라는 메소포타미아·로마·페르시아·비잔틴 등 문명 교류의 중심지였다. 2015년 이슬람 국가(IS)는 우상 타파의 명분으로 벨신전을 비롯한 주요 시설들을 폭파했다. 국제학계는 디지털 복원에 힘쓰고 있으나 소중한 유적들은 여전히 복구되지 못하고 있다.