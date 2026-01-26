Coed K-pop group Koyote's Shinji to marry singer MoonOne despite his alleged past
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 15:21
Coed K-pop group Koyote’s Shinji will marry fellow singer MoonOne in May, despite public scrutiny over her husband-to-be’s alleged past.
“I sincerely thank everyone who has supported [...] me consistently for the past 27 years, and I would like to formally announce one of the most important decisions of my life: my marriage,” wrote Shinji in a handwritten letter posted on Instagram on Monday.
“As we’ve spent time together, [my fiancé’s and my] bond has grown stronger, and our trust in each other has deepened. I’ve become grateful to have someone who is fully on my side. [...] We’ve grown even stronger together.”
Shinji revealed her relationship with MoonOne last June.
Public concern first emerged after the singer disclosed that he is divorced and has a child with his ex-wife during an appearance on Shinji’s YouTube channel, then escalated after testimonies of his reported infidelity, bullying and fraud surfaced online.
In response, Shinji said that she and her agency had checked the allegations raised and confirmed they were not true. She added that she would take legal action against the spread of false information and acts of defamation.
“I am well aware of the many affectionate [...] worries [surrounding our relationship],” said Shinji on Monday. “I won’t forget them, and we will keep our footing steady as we move forward step by step.”
Shinji is a member of the dance music trio Koyote. The group, which debuted in 1998, is one of Korea's longest-running mixed-gender trio music groups. They are known for “Pure Love” (1998), “Sad Dream” (2002), “Sadness” (2003), "Jump, Jump, Jump” (2010) and more.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
