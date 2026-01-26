Enhypen's new album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Boy band Enhypen's latest EP, "The Sin: Vanish," has debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.The seven-member group ranked behind U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb," which topped this week's chart, Billboard said in a chart preview Sunday.It marks Enhypen's sixth consecutive top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, including "Romance: Untold," which peaked at No. 2 in 2024.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units."The Sin: Vanish" earned 122,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week, with 113,000 coming from physical sales — the highest of the week — according to Billboard.The release opens the septet's new "The Sin" series, which centers on the theme of sin. The album comprises 11 tracks, including the lead track, "Knife," which portrays the inner turmoil of the fugitive lovers.The original soundtrack of Netflix's animated sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" slipped four spots to No. 9 on the same chart.Yonhap