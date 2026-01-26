G-Dragon's foundation JusPeace launches new art exhibition 'S.O.P'
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 11:50
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
It’s a cycle where one form of art fuels another. Singer G-Dragon’s JusPeace Foundation, best known for its antidrug advocacy, has extended its vision into the visual arts, partnering with a local gallery in Seoul to stage an exhibition that places environmental consciousness at its core.
On a frigid Thursday afternoon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Conte B art gallery felt almost airless as artists, influencers and visitors packed into the underground space for the opening of “S.O.P.” The exhibition marked the inaugural chapter of the latest collaborative project between Conte B and the JusPeace Foundation.
Despite the bitterly cold winter air on the streets, the atmosphere in and around the venue was lively, as guests from the art and entertainment industries filled the tight space to exchange greetings and take in works on view.
The “S.O.P” project, which stands for “Sounds of Peace,” is based on a memorandum of understanding signed between Conte B and the JusPeace Foundation for a collaborative art project framed around the idea of art as a vehicle for social value.
The project will unfold in two themes. The first installment, which runs through March 2, centers on the environment and contemporary lifestyle — as well as the relationship between the two — interpreted through the works of three artists: Lee Sang-won, Kim Sun-woo and Yoo Na-ul, who is also known as singer Naul of the R&B trio Brown Eyed Soul.
The second installment, which will take place from March 5 to April 5, will shed light on up-and-coming artists, prioritizing artistic potential over established careers. Revenues from both exhibitions will be used to support young and emerging artists, according to Conte B.
The gallery space invites close looking rather than grand spectacle.
Upon entering, visitors are confronted by Lee’s large-scale oil painting “Floating People” (2025), which draws eyes with its vivid cyan tones. The work depicts figures drifting through what appears to be pristine ocean waters, viewed from above. Thick, heavily layered oil paint — a signature of Lee’s works — protrudes across the canvas like ripples, evoking the gentle movement of waves and giving the surface a tactile depth.
Lee’s works explore the symbiotic rhythm between humans and the natural environment through moments of leisure, such as skiers gliding down snowy mountains or figures lying on sandy beaches.
“While people are talking about K-arts a lot these days, it feels like the art scene remains much more stagnant compared to other fields of arts,” Lee told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday.
“The visual art scene often moves in tandem with other cultural forms of the same era, such as films and music, driven together as part of the broader cultural industry,” he added. “G-Dragon has taken part in other collaborative projects in the past, and I believe such initiatives give a boost to the art scene by increasing visibility for art to the general public.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)