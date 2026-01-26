 G-Dragon's foundation JusPeace launches new art exhibition 'S.O.P'
G-Dragon's foundation JusPeace launches new art exhibition 'S.O.P'

Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 11:50
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Left: G-Dragon performs at the welcome dinner of the APEC Leaders’ Meeting at Lahan Select Gyeongju in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang on Oct. 31, 2025. Right: ″Supreme Symmetry″ (2025) by artist Yoo Na-ul, also known as singer Naul, displayed at Conte B art gallery in central Seoul as part of the ″Sounds of Peace″ exhibition, held in collaboration with G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation, from Jan. 22 to March 2. [YONHAP, CONTE B]

It’s a cycle where one form of art fuels another. Singer G-Dragon’s JusPeace Foundation, best known for its antidrug advocacy, has extended its vision into the visual arts, partnering with a local gallery in Seoul to stage an exhibition that places environmental consciousness at its core.
 
On a frigid Thursday afternoon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Conte B art gallery felt almost airless as artists, influencers and visitors packed into the underground space for the opening of “S.O.P.” The exhibition marked the inaugural chapter of the latest collaborative project between Conte B and the JusPeace Foundation.
 

Despite the bitterly cold winter air on the streets, the atmosphere in and around the venue was lively, as guests from the art and entertainment industries filled the tight space to exchange greetings and take in works on view.
 
From right: artist and singer Yoo Na-ul, painter Kim Sun-woo and painter Lee Sang-won participate in a talk session during the “Sounds of Peace” exhibition at Conte B gallery in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 22. The exhibition, held in collaboration with G-Dragon’s JusPeace Foundation, runs through March 2. [CONTE B]

The “S.O.P” project, which stands for “Sounds of Peace,” is based on a memorandum of understanding signed between Conte B and the JusPeace Foundation for a collaborative art project framed around the idea of art as a vehicle for social value.
 
The project will unfold in two themes. The first installment, which runs through March 2, centers on the environment and contemporary lifestyle — as well as the relationship between the two — interpreted through the works of three artists: Lee Sang-won, Kim Sun-woo and Yoo Na-ul, who is also known as singer Naul of the R&B trio Brown Eyed Soul.
 
"Floating People" (2025) by artist Lee Sang-won, displayed at Conte B art gallery in central Seoul as part of the "Sounds of Peace" exhibition, held in collaboration with G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation, from Jan. 22 to March 2. [CONTE B]

The second installment, which will take place from March 5 to April 5, will shed light on up-and-coming artists, prioritizing artistic potential over established careers. Revenues from both exhibitions will be used to support young and emerging artists, according to Conte B.
 
The gallery space invites close looking rather than grand spectacle.
 
Upon entering, visitors are confronted by Lee’s large-scale oil painting “Floating People” (2025), which draws eyes with its vivid cyan tones. The work depicts figures drifting through what appears to be pristine ocean waters, viewed from above. Thick, heavily layered oil paint — a signature of Lee’s works — protrudes across the canvas like ripples, evoking the gentle movement of waves and giving the surface a tactile depth.
 
Lee’s works explore the symbiotic rhythm between humans and the natural environment through moments of leisure, such as skiers gliding down snowy mountains or figures lying on sandy beaches.
 
″Ski Resort″ (2025) by artist Lee Sang-won, displayed at Conte B art gallery in central Seoul as part of the ″Sounds of Peace″ exhibition, held in collaboration with G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation, from Jan. 22 to March 2. [SHIN HA-NEE]

Deeper inside the gallery, Kim’s works capture attention through their direct storytelling of environmental crisis, symbolized by the dodo, the extinct flightless bird that recurs throughout his collection. “Vanishing Home” (2025) presents a straightforward narrative with a polar bear perched on a melting piece of ice, surrounded by dodos, highlighting the loss of habitats and species.
 
"Vanishing home" (2025) by artist Kim Sun-woo, displayed at Conte B art gallery in central Seoul as part of the "Sounds of Peace" exhibition, held in collaboration with G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation, from Jan. 22 to March 2. [CONTE B]

Yoo’s collage-based artworks take a different approach as the artist puts together discarded objects to explore themes of balance and existence. In “Music Industry 2” (2025), Yoo used an inner sleeve for a vinyl record, representing a bygone era in the music industry, paired with an image of a musician appearing on the iconic U.S. music show “Soul Train” (1971-2006), creating a layered commentary on the changing industrial landscape in the music scene.
 
″Music Industry 2″ (2025) by artist Yoo Na-ul, displayed at Conte B art gallery in central Seoul as part of the ″Sounds of Peace″ exhibition, held in collaboration with G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation, from Jan. 22 to March 2. [SHIN HA-NEE]

Launched in August 2024, JusPeace Foundation was established by G-Dragon with a mission to support younger artists, provide therapy for individuals struggling with drug addiction and promote mental health initiatives. The foundation began with initial funding from the singer, who has been donating 1 percent of his music copyright proceeds.
 
“While people are talking about K-arts a lot these days, it feels like the art scene remains much more stagnant compared to other fields of arts,” Lee told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday.
 
“The visual art scene often moves in tandem with other cultural forms of the same era, such as films and music, driven together as part of the broader cultural industry,” he added. “G-Dragon has taken part in other collaborative projects in the past, and I believe such initiatives give a boost to the art scene by increasing visibility for art to the general public.”
 
G-Dragon performs during an encore concert of his “Ubermensch” world tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, held on Dec. 12, 13 and 14. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
