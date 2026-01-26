G-Dragon's foundation JusPeace launches new art exhibition 'S.O.P'

Enhypen's new album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Highlight's Yang Yo-seob to release 3rd solo EP 'Unloved Echo' on Feb. 9

NCT's Jeno and Jaemin to form new unit with debut album release on Feb. 23

Virtual boy band MY:RAKL to debut with single 'Wish Upon the Stars'

Related Stories

G-Dragon reveals the name of his anti-drug foundation

G-Dragon donates $642,500 to teenagers in recovery through his antidrug charity

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'