 Girl group KiiiKiii steps into 'Delulu' era with 2nd EP — in pictures
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 18:38
Girl group KiiiKiii performs the B-side track “Dizzy” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Delulu Pack,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Jan. 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group KiiiKiii held a showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday to mark the release of its second EP “Delulu Pack.”
 
During the event, the five-member group — comprising Leesol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum and Kya — performed the lead track “404 (New Era),” the B-side “Dizzy” and answered questions from reporters.
 
“Delulu Pack” features six tracks: “404 (New Era),” the prerelease single “To Me From Me” and B-sides “Underdogs,” “Delulu,” “Mungnyang” and “Dizzy.”
 
The lead track reinterprets the “404 Not Found” error code, which appears when a webpage cannot be found, symbolizing a sense of freedom unconstrained by fixed coordinates or systems.
 
“It shows that KiiiKiii isn’t a team that follows predefined answers. We create our own answers in our own color,” Leesol explained.
 
The album comes 10 months after the group’s debut album, “Uncut Gem,” released in March last year. Reflecting on the journey since their debut, the members shared how their experiences shaped the new EP.
 
“When we debuted, we received more love and attention than we ever imagined. Every experience since then has become our foundation,” Jiyu said.
 
“Last year was full of things to be grateful for, but there were also many things that we wish we could have shown more of. That’s why we worked to compensate for any regrets in this comeback and show a more developed side of KiiiKiii,” Leesol added.
 
“Delulu Pack” was officially released at 6 p.m. on Monday.
 
The following images show the members during the showcase. 
 
Girl group KiiiKiii poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Delulu Pack,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Jan. 26 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group KiiiKiii performs the lead track “404 (New Era)” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Delulu Pack,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Jan. 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

KiiiKiii’s Jiyu poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s second EP, “Delulu Pack,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Jan. 26 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group KiiiKiii performs the B-side track “Dizzy” during a showcase for the release of its second EP, “Delulu Pack,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Jan. 26. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]]
