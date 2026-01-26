Highlight's Yang Yo-seob to release 3rd solo EP 'Unloved Echo' on Feb. 9
Published: 26 Jan. 2026
Yang Yo-seob of boy band Highlight will release his third solo EP, “Unloved Echo,” on Feb. 9, the singer announced on Monday.
“Unloved Echo” is Yang’s first solo release in four years and five months, following his first full-length album “Chocolate Box” (2021).
Yang debuted in 2009 as a member of Beast, which later rebranded itself as Highlight, and has released solo music across various genres. He has also been active as an actor, appearing on dramas such as “Let’s Eat 2” (2015) and “Seo-young, My Daughter” (2012-2013).
