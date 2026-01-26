K-pop Gen Z KiiiKiii is proudly 'delulu' for the New Year vibe check
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 17:08
- SHIN HA-NEE
What’s your New Year’s wish? It’s okay to be a little "delulu" — for Gen Z K-pop girlies KiiiKiii, manifesting wildly unrealistic dreams is the whole point.
“As we mark the beginning of the year with a new album, we prepared this EP as if we were making a wish,” said member Sui during a press showcase held at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday, ahead of the release of the quintet’s second EP, “Delulu Pack.”
“The core concept of the album starts with us dreaming of making our unique and fun wishes come true,” she added.
KiiiKiii’s second EP, “Delulu Pack,” comes about five months after the digital single “Dancing Alone” (2025) and 10 months after the group's debut EP.
The six-track album, which draws its name from online slang “delulu” meaning delusional, features the lead track “404 (New Era),” along with B-sides “Delulu,” “Underdogs,” “Mungnyang,” Dizzy” and “To Me From Me,” a song produced by Epik High’s Tablo.
The music video for the song continues to build KiiiKiii’s distinct musical narrative of unapologetic self-confidence, after the group’s music video for “I Do Me” (2025) was named Music Video of the Year at the 2025 Melon Music Awards.
Opening with casual footage of the members hanging out in a practice room while waiting for the New Year's countdown, the video slips into a montage of their childhood memories, transitioning into wish-fulfillment fantasies where the members jump between personas — from a Miley Cyrus-style 2000s pop star to a Jazz Age vintage singer to a charismatic rock frontwoman.
KiiiKiii — consisting of Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum and Kya — debuted in March of last year with its first EP, “Uncut Gem,” as Starship Entertainment's first new girl group in three years since IVE.
Its debut track “I Do Me” gained significant traction, topping MBC’s weekly music program “Show! Music Core” (2005-) and winning multiple accolades such as rookie awards at the 2025 Seoul Music Awards and 2025 Asia Artist Awards.
KiiiKiii has been billed by Starship Entertainment as the “Gen Z-core” girl group, highlighting a musical narrative centering on paving one’s own path with confidence and individuality.
“It might seem like our concepts have been changing constantly from our debut album, but the essence of our message has remained unchanged: believing in ourselves and continuing to move forward with confidence,” said Kya. “I hope that message can be delivered to listeners through our music.”
After a strong first year in the industry, KiiiKiii is setting its sights on larger stages.
“One of our big goals is to perform on more diverse stages, such as at global festivals,” said Sui. “Just like how IVE performed at Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic, we would love the opportunity to perform at major festivals overseas.”
