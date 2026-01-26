NCT's Jeno and Jaemin to form new unit with debut album release on Feb. 23
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 11:58
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Boy band NCT’s Jeno and Jaemin will make their debut as a new unit, NCT JNJM, with an album on Feb. 23.
The unit’s first EP “Both Sides,” features six tracks, including the title track, according to the singers’ agency SM Entertainment on Monday.
“The album is expected to highlight the synergy between the two members, and how their differences become their strength,” said SM Entertainment.
Preorders are available starting Feb. 2 through online and offline music retailers.
Jeno and Jaemin are members of NCT Dream, which made its debut in August 2016. NCT Dream is one of four subunits of the larger NCT group, alongside NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV. NCT Dream has seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
