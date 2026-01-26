Searches for trips to Seoul rise 155% after BTS announces world tour: Hotels.com
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 09:58
- YOON SO-YEON
International searches for trips to Seoul surged by 155 percent after BTS announced its new "Arirang" world tour, according to Hotels.com.
Search volume for international users looking to book a trip to Seoul rose 155 percent on Jan. 14 and 15 compared to the previous week, immediately after BTS announced its new world tour for the first time in four years.
Search volume for Busan, another Korean city scheduled for the BTS tour, also skyrocketed by 2,375 percent during the same period by travelers. Domestic search volume also rose by 190 percent for Seoul and 3,855 percent for Busan.
BTS is set to hold 79 performances in 34 cities across the world for the "Arirang" tour. The tour will open in Goyang, Gyeonggi, with shows on April 9, 11 and 12 at Goyang Sports Complex. BTS will then meet fans in Busan on June 12 and 13.
The North American leg begins April 25 in Tampa and will include 28 performances across 12 cities. BTS will make history with shows at venues such as Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, marking the first and largest K-pop concerts ever held in those cities.
Additional dates in Japan and the Middle East are expected to be announced later.
