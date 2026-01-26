Virtual boy band MY:RAKL to debut with single 'Wish Upon the Stars'
Virtual boy band MY:RAKL will debut at 6 p.m. Monday with its first single titled “Wish Upon the Stars.”
MY:RAKL consists of five members — Saeon, Yuseong, Haydn, Jeha and Jeonseol — with the band concept centering on a fictional world where boys who once performed as top idols in a past life return as spirits after a mysterious accident.
The debut title track “Wish Upon the Stars” conveys themes of dreams, destiny and the emotions of boys starting over as idols.
The digital single will release on major streaming platforms at 6 p.m. along with the full music video.
