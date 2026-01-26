 'Once We Were Us' tops weekend box office for 3rd week
'Once We Were Us' tops weekend box office for 3rd week

Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 09:16
A still from "Once We Were Us" (2025) is seen in this photo provided by Showbox Corp. [YONHAP]

The romance drama "Once We Were Us" (2025) remained atop the weekend box-office chart, data from the Korean Film Council showed Monday.
 
The film, released Dec. 31, 2025, attracted 254,298 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, surpassing the 2 million mark in cumulative audience and bringing box-office revenue to 19.5 billion won ($13.3 million).
 

Starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Moon Ga-young, "Once We Were Us" is a Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese hit film "Us and Them," which stars Jing Boran and Zhou Dongyu.
 
The film, directed by Kim Do-young, who garnered acclaim for her feature debut, "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" (2019), follows a young couple, Koo Eun-ho and Moon Jung-won, as they reflect on their relationship and missed chances in their 20s.
 
It became the first Korean romance title to draw more than 2 million admissions since the 2019 hit "Crazy Romance."
 
The runner-up was "Choir of God" (2025), a film about North Korea, facing international sanctions, seeking $200 million in aid by creating its first fake praise troupe.
 
Also released Dec. 31, 2025, the film drew 155,282 viewers over the weekend, pushing its cumulative audience to 683,431.

Yonhap
