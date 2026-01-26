'Once We Were Us' tops weekend box office for 3rd week

The romance drama "Once We Were Us" (2025) remained atop the weekend box-office chart, data from the Korean Film Council showed Monday.The film, released Dec. 31, 2025, attracted 254,298 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, surpassing the 2 million mark in cumulative audience and bringing box-office revenue to 19.5 billion won ($13.3 million).Starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Moon Ga-young, "Once We Were Us" is a Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese hit film "Us and Them," which stars Jing Boran and Zhou Dongyu.The film, directed by Kim Do-young, who garnered acclaim for her feature debut, "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" (2019), follows a young couple, Koo Eun-ho and Moon Jung-won, as they reflect on their relationship and missed chances in their 20s.It became the first Korean romance title to draw more than 2 million admissions since the 2019 hit "Crazy Romance."The runner-up was "Choir of God" (2025), a film about North Korea, facing international sanctions, seeking $200 million in aid by creating its first fake praise troupe.Also released Dec. 31, 2025, the film drew 155,282 viewers over the weekend, pushing its cumulative audience to 683,431.Yonhap