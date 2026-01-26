Universal Ballet principal dancer returns to stage to play Billy Elliot — but this time as an adult
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 11:07 Updated: 26 Jan. 2026, 11:23
Sixteen years after he first appeared onstage as a child dancing his way out of hardship in "Billy Elliot," Lim Sun-u has returned to the musical as its adult lead.
Lim, now 26 and a principal dancer with the Universal Ballet, played the young Billy in the production’s 2010 debut in Korea. In the current revival, he takes on the role of Billy as an adult, completing a rare full-circle journey that closely mirrors the musical’s story.
Set in a poor coal-mining town in Britain in the 1980s, "Billy Elliot" follows a boy who discovers ballet and pursues his dream despite social and financial barriers.
For Lim, the role marked the beginning of his own artistic path. He has since become one of Korea’s leading ballerinos, a transformation that members of the production team describe as unusually literal.
Park Myung-sung, producer of "Billy Elliot" and head of musical company Seensee, called Lim’s return a “miracle.”
“'Billy Elliot' is more than a production. It helped build the foundation of Korean musicals and nurture talent,” Park said. “Lim Sun-u’s return as the adult Billy is a moment that proves Billy’s growth in real life as well.”
"Artwork has become a reality," said Tom Hodgson, the show’s international associate choreographer.
Lim spoke about the role at a press conference held Wednesday at Chungmu Arts Center in central Seoul’s Sindang-dong neighborhood. He said he had imagined returning to the musical long before the opportunity arose.
“Sixteen years ago, I thought that if I ever became a ballerino, I would want to play the adult Billy,” he said. “When I received a call from [associate choreographer] Shin Hyun-ji two years ago, I thought this might be a once-in-a-lifetime chance, so I decided to do it.”
The musical is based on the 2000 film of the same name and premiered in Britain in 2005. It opened in Korea in 2010 and later returned in 2017 and 2021. The current production marks its first staging in five years.
In this run, Lim plays the adult Billy, while Shin Hyun-ji, who portrayed the role in earlier Korean productions, now works with the domestic associate choreography team.
Lim said his experience with Billy Elliot influenced him beyond technique.
“The acting and singing I learned while doing Billy have been a huge help, even in my life as a dancer,” he said. “After I joined the ballet company, I suffered a leg injury and couldn’t dance for three years. During that time, I thought of Billy and got through it.”
He added that colleagues at the ballet company supported his decision to return to musical theater. “It may be physically demanding, but I plan to keep up with my ballet schedule as planned,” he said.
The production is also known for its long and rigorous audition process for child actors. Candidates receive training in dance, acting and singing before final casting. After a year and six months of auditions, four boys — Kim Seung-ju, 13; Park Ji-hoo, 12; Kim Woo-jin, 11, and Cho Yoon-woo, 10 — were selected to play Billy.
When they heard they had been chosen, the boys thought it was a lie. It felt like a “dream," the boys said.
Kim Seung-ju, the oldest of the four, referred to a line from the show.
“In the musical, Billy is asked what it feels like to dance, and he says it’s something he can’t put into words, that it feels thrilling, like sparks flying,” Kim said. “I feel the same way. It’s something thrilling.”
Watching the young performers at the press conference, Lim offered encouragement.
“There will be difficult moments, but just being cast as Billy is something to be proud of,” he said. “When things get hard, I hope they remember: ‘I am Billy,’ and push through.”
The musical opens April 12 at Blue Square in central Seoul’s Hannam-dong neighborhood and runs through July 26.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)