Army deploys new command information system after upgrade

Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 11:43
The KF-21 Boramae fighter jet flies across the sky near the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 17, 2025. [YONHAP]

The state arms procurement agency said Monday it has successfully deployed an upgraded tactical command system to the Army as part of its bid to enhance intelligence-sharing capabilities critical to modern warfare.
 
The deployment was announced as the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) completed an advancement project for the Army Tactical Command Information System, aimed at sharing complex wartime information in real time.
 

The system upgrade allows commanders to access AI-analyzed data to make better battlefield decisions, while sharing information with unmanned equipment by laying the foundation for AI-based manned-unmanned teaming.
 
DAPA plans to utilize the technology and data processing knowledge acquired from the project to develop a joint command and control system encompassing all military branches.

Yonhap
