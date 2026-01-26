North Korea's Kim inspects sculptures, artwork honoring soldiers killed in Ukraine war
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 15:31
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected sculptures and artwork being created for a memorial museum commemorating the country's soldiers killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying they will convey the soldiers' "legendary feats and glorious life."
Kim visited the Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang on Sunday and "learned about the creation while looking at symbolic tower, main group sculpture, group of subsidiary theme sculptures, decorative engravings for outer wall," said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
In October, North Korea launched the construction of the museum honoring the country's young soldiers who were killed while fighting on Russia's side in the war with Ukraine, marking the first memorial in the North to commemorate soldiers killed in overseas action.
Earlier this month, Kim visited the construction site in Pyongyang and dug the first shovelful of earth for the museum's tree planting.
North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's war efforts, with thousands believed to have been killed in action.
"Distinguished heroism of the victorious wartime generation has been developed into mass heroism of the whole army, and herein lies a proud review of our Party's long history of building a politically and ideologically powerful army," said Kim during the inspection on Sunday.
Kim also "underscored the need to ensure high artistic portrayal and delicate perfection in all details so that every visitor to the memorial museum can feel the faith in certain victory cherished by the heroic soldiers, standing in front of even a sculpture, and always remember them," according to the state-run news outlet.
Kim lauded the sculptures as being created in a way that they will convey forever "the legendary feats and glorious life of admirable sons of the DPRK, the defenders of honor," the KCNA said.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
"Our army proved before the times the law of strength, the immutable truth that the strong in spirit always emerge victorious," the KCNA also quoted Kim as saying.
Released KCNA photos show the sculptures depict combat scenes or soldiers in full gear at two to three times life-size.
The Mansudae Art Studio is a leading state-run art studio responsible for creating major artworks for the regime's propaganda activities.
