Lee's chief of staff departs for Canada to support Korea's submarine bid

Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 11:44
Kang Hoon-sik, left, the presidential chief of staff who also serves as a special envoy for strategic cooperation, speaks ahead of his departure for Canada at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 26, along with Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung's chief of staff on Monday departed for Toronto in a bid to support Korea's bid to win Canada's major submarine project, as the country is competing with Germany for the deal estimated at up to 60 trillion won ($40.9 billion).
 
Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, left for Canada, as Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean is vying for Canada's submarine program after being selected as one of the final two contenders, alongside Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
 

"The [Canadian] submarine project's bidders have now been narrowed down to Korea and Germany," Kang told reporters at Incheon International Airport before departure.
 
"Through this visit, we will meet senior Canadian officials to explain the advanced capabilities of Korean submarines and convey the government's commitment to expanding security and industrial cooperation between the two countries," he added.
 

Kang underscored the importance of providing pan-government support for the export bid, noting that Korea faces tough competition as Germany is a global manufacturing powerhouse and Korean firms initially developed their submarine technologies with German assistance.
 
Following his visit to Canada, Kang said he will also travel to Norway to discuss ways to expand defense cooperation with the European country, noting that a decision on the defense deal is expected "in the near future."
 
It marks his second trip to Norway after an earlier visit in October, during which he delivered a personal letter from President Lee.
 
In Norway, Hanwha Aerospace, the manufacturer of the K239 Chumnoo multiple rocket launcher system, is pursuing a major Norwegian long-range rocket procurement project.
 
In addition, Kang said the government is preparing support for expanding defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Peru.
 
Kang was appointed as Lee's special envoy for strategic economic cooperation in October to help carry out the administration's goal of positioning Korea as one of the world's four largest arms exporters.

Yonhap
