Nuclear power plant construction back on, as Lee administration restarts plans for new reactors
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 14:33
The Lee Jae Myung administration on Monday has decided to move forward with the construction of two new nuclear power plants that had previously been put on hold for a public consensus process. While the government ultimately approved the project amid rising electricity demand from the AI and semiconductor industries, it is now facing criticism for wasting time under the pretext of deliberation.
Kim Sung-whan, Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment, announced at a briefing at the government complex in Sejong on Monday that “the construction of two new nuclear reactors outlined in the 11th Basic Plan for Long-term Electricity Supply and Demand will proceed as planned.
“To reduce carbon emissions in the power sector, it is necessary to decrease reliance on coal and liquefied natural gas, and transition to a power system centered on renewables and nuclear energy,” Kim explained.
The 11th Basic Plan, finalized in February last year, includes the addition of two large nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 2.8 gigawatts (GW) in 2037 and 2038, as well as a small modular reactor (SMR) with a 0.7 GW capacity by 2035. However, after the start of the Lee administration in June last year, the plan was suspended due to a lack of public input, with officials opting to revisit the decision through debates and public surveys.
The shift in stance reflects a growing consensus that nuclear energy is essential to provide a stable power supply to key industries such as AI and semiconductors. In a policy debate earlier this month, Minister Kim said, “Korea is home to crucial industries like semiconductors, and therefore must ensure a stable electricity supply. Ideally, we would rely solely on renewables, but that’s unrealistic under current conditions.”
Public opinion has likewise leaned in favor of expanding nuclear power. According to a poll conducted by Gallup Korea and Realmeter from Jan. 12 to 16 involving 3,024 respondents, 69.6 percent supported new reactor construction, while 89.5 percent agreed nuclear power is necessary.
Following the government’s decision, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) will begin site solicitation and evaluation procedures. The company aims to complete site selection within five to six months and obtain construction permits in the early 2030s, targeting completion by 2037 and 2038.
KHNP previously stated in a policy briefing that it would “secure sites for two large reactors and one SMR in a timely manner, based on government direction and public opinion.”
Despite the decision, the administration is facing backlash for delaying the project. Large nuclear reactors typically require nearly 14 years to complete. Even if a site is chosen immediately, meeting the 2037 completion deadline will be difficult. KHNP had initially intended to begin the site selection process after February last year and announce a final decision by the end of 2025.
The upcoming 12th Basic Plan, currently in development, will include updated projections for electricity demand driven by AI and electric vehicles, and outline a revised energy mix, including the proportion of nuclear and renewable sources. On Friday, the Korean Nuclear Society urged the government to incorporate plans for additional reactors in the 12th Basic Plan to avoid an energy shortfall after 2040.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
