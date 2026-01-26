Agriculture Ministry eyes Korean culinary school for foreigners

Korea is pushing to open a culinary school specializing in Korean cuisine in the latter half of this year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Monday, noting that the institute will mainly target foreigners.The "Sura School" is expected to open after a trial run to foster K-food experts amid the soaring global popularity of the nation's food, according to the ministry.The plan will be confirmed at a national policy coordination meeting headed by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok later this week."Now is the best time to expand Korean cuisine education, as the global status of Korean food has risen," Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said in a press release. "Through the Sura School, we expect that Korean cuisine will establish itself as a distinct global culinary genre, moving beyond a temporary craze."Yonhap