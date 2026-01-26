 Agriculture Ministry eyes Korean culinary school for foreigners
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Agriculture Ministry eyes Korean culinary school for foreigners

Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 17:39 Updated: 26 Jan. 2026, 18:01
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, second from left, makes kimchi with spouses of foreign ambassadors to Korea at a food culture center in central Seoul in this Dec. 9, 2025, file photo. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, second from left, makes kimchi with spouses of foreign ambassadors to Korea at a food culture center in central Seoul in this Dec. 9, 2025, file photo. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
Korea is pushing to open a culinary school specializing in Korean cuisine in the latter half of this year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Monday, noting that the institute will mainly target foreigners.
 
The "Sura School" is expected to open after a trial run to foster K-food experts amid the soaring global popularity of the nation's food, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

The plan will be confirmed at a national policy coordination meeting headed by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok later this week.
 
"Now is the best time to expand Korean cuisine education, as the global status of Korean food has risen," Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said in a press release. "Through the Sura School, we expect that Korean cuisine will establish itself as a distinct global culinary genre, moving beyond a temporary craze."

Yonhap
tags korea culinary school food

More in Social Affairs

Man detained for trying to light himself on fire near Blue House

YouTuber GooJeYeok gets additional prison term for defamation

Surf's up: The Japanese prefecture that knows what young professionals want

Ice ice baby

Kakao Mobility, key execs indicted for fair trade violations over blocking rival ride requests

Related Stories

'Culinary Class Wars' winner Napoli Matfia and chef Edward Lee to appear on 'You Quiz on the Block'

'Culinary Class Wars' winner apologizes for being 'arrogant' during semifinal

Why does culinary diplomacy matter?

'Culinary Class Wars' season 2 comes to an end after an immersive, talent-filled ride

Cheap eats
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)