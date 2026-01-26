 Altar for former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan to be set up at Seoul National University Hospital
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 13:59
Former Prime Minister speaks at a lecture at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 27, 2024. [NEWS1]

An altar for the late Lee Hae-chan, senior vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), will be set up at Seoul National University Hospital’s funeral home.
 
Lee’s body is scheduled to depart Vietnam on a Korean Air flight on Monday night and arrive at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday morning, before being transported to the funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital, according to the PUAC on Sunday. His body is currently being temporarily kept at a military hospital in Vietnam.
 

The PUAC is consulting with the bereaved family and relevant agencies over the format of the funeral.
 
Multiple options, including a social funeral, are said to be under review. A social funeral is a funeral ceremony held when a prominent figure with public contributions dies, with representatives from across society voluntarily forming a funeral committee to oversee the proceedings.  
 
In some cases, the government subsidizes part of the funeral costs or posthumously commissions a decoration in recognition of the deceased’s achievements.
 
The funeral could be held as an institutional funeral hosted by the PUAC. Some observers are suggesting a hybrid format combining both a social funeral and an institutional funeral.
 
Lee Hae-chan in 2025 [NEWS1]

Some have even raised the possibility of a state funeral — the highest level of funeral proceedings overseen by the state — or a National Assembly funeral, in which the legislature takes the lead in honoring the deceased.
 
A state funeral must be approved by the Cabinet.
 
Lee, who served as prime minister under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, visited Ho Chi Minh City last Thursday to attend an executive committee meeting of the PUAC’s Asia-Pacific Regional Assembly. He began arranging an emergency return to Korea after feeling unwell on Friday, but suffered breathing difficulties at an airport in Vietnam and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
 
After suffering a heart attack, Lee underwent procedures including a stent insertion but did not regain consciousness. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Lee Hae-chan Democratic Party PUAC Vietnam

