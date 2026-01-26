Don't bottle it!

Workers sort recyclable waste at a sorting facility in Dobong District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 26. The Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched a campaign to encourage residents to reduce household waste by 10 liters (2.6 gallons) per person over the next two years, or one trash bag annually. If all 10 million residents participate, the city estimates the effort will reduce waste by about 60 tons per day, and about 44,000 tons of household waste over two years in preparation for a nationwide ban on dumping garbage in landfills.