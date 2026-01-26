 Entertainer Cha Eun-woo apologizes for failing to pay potentially millions of dollars in taxes
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 21:35
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo [NEWS1]

Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo, who is currently serving in the military, issued a public apology late Monday over allegations that he failed to pay billions of won in taxes.
 
Cha posted a statement on social media, saying he was “deeply sorry” and would cooperate fully with ongoing tax procedures. He added that he would accept the final decision of the relevant authorities and take responsibility accordingly.
 

The apology comes after reports that the National Tax Service (NTS) notified Cha of additional income tax assessments totaling more than 20 billion won ($13.9 million).  
 
Cha’s agency, Fantagio, said last week that the matter has not been finalized or officially confirmed, but this marked the first time Cha himself addressed the controversy.
 
Cha said the situation prompted him to reflect seriously on whether he had fulfilled his obligations as a taxpayer. He added that he spent several days considering how to convey his remorse to those who were hurt or disappointed by the issue.
 
He also denied speculation that his military enlistment was intended to avoid the tax investigation. Cha enlisted as an active-duty soldier in July last year.
 
“Although I am currently serving in the military, this was never an attempt to evade the situation,” Cha wrote. “I reached a point where I could no longer delay enlistment and entered service before the tax review process was fully concluded.”
 
Cha acknowledged that the timing may have caused misunderstanding and said he accepts responsibility for that as well.
 
“If I had not been in uniform, I would have wanted to personally apologize to everyone affected,” Cha wrote.
 
“I am truly sorry to those who trusted and supported me, as well as to the many people I have worked with,” the singer-actor wrote. “I will reflect more strictly on myself and live with a stronger sense of responsibility in return for the love I have received.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
