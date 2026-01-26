Firefighters dispatched after blaze breaks out on Mount Surak
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 08:58
A fire broke out on Mount Surak in Nowon District, northern Seoul, at around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities are continuing efforts to contain the fire.
Authorities believe the fire started near a nearby temple and have dispatched around 100 personnel and 31 vehicles to contain the blaze.
Nowon District sent out a safety alert message saying, “A wildfire has broken out near 153-1 Sanggye-dong,” and advised nearby residents, including those near Suam Temple, to evacuate to a safe location.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
