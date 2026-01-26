 Ice ice baby
Drifting ice floats on Han River near Ilsan Bridge in Gimpo, Gyeonggi on Jan. 26, as the cold wave continues. [NEWS1]

Drifting ice floats on the Han River near the Ilsan Bridge in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 26, as Korea's cold wave continues. Jan. 27 will be yet another freezing day, with morning temperatures in central regions expected to plunge to as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius (6.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Strong winds will make it feel even colder. [NEWS1]
