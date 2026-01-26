 Man dies after falling through ice on frozen river in Okcheon County
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man dies after falling through ice on frozen river in Okcheon County

Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 09:17
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

 
A man in his 60s died after falling through ice while walking across a frozen river in Okcheon County, North Chungcheong.
 
A passerby called emergency services at 10:49 a.m. Sunday, reporting that “someone has fallen into the water” near the Geum River in Annam-myeon, Okcheon County, according to authorities.
 

Related Article

 
Rescue workers dispatched to the scene recovered the man's body from the water, but he was already dead.
 
The man reportedly had tried to use a rubber boat to access a farming shelter across the river. As the river was frozen, he then attempted to cross it on foot, leading to the accident.
 
Police believe he fell through thawed ice and are investigating the exact cause of death.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags river ice death

More in Social Affairs

Man dies after falling through ice on frozen river in Okcheon County

President Lee Jae Myung offers deep condolences over death of ex-prime minister

Firefighters dispatched after blaze breaks out on Mount Surak

Wildfires erupt in multiple regions Sunday, Korea Forest Service mounts all out emergency response

Prime minister Kim Min-seok meets Korean leaders, residents in New York

Related Stories

Perfect camping weather?

Ice breaker

Woman in 30s found dead with chest wound in Han River

ICE officers at dawn

People cool off by the river in Seoul as sweltering summer weather hits
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)