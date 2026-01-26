Man dies after falling through ice on frozen river in Okcheon County
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 09:17
A man in his 60s died after falling through ice while walking across a frozen river in Okcheon County, North Chungcheong.
A passerby called emergency services at 10:49 a.m. Sunday, reporting that “someone has fallen into the water” near the Geum River in Annam-myeon, Okcheon County, according to authorities.
Rescue workers dispatched to the scene recovered the man's body from the water, but he was already dead.
The man reportedly had tried to use a rubber boat to access a farming shelter across the river. As the river was frozen, he then attempted to cross it on foot, leading to the accident.
Police believe he fell through thawed ice and are investigating the exact cause of death.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
