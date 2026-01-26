President Lee Jae Myung offers deep condolences over death of ex-prime minister

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday expressed deep condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, who died while visiting Vietnam."Today, the Republic of Korea has lost a great mentor in the history of democracy," President Lee wrote in a message posted on his Facebook account. "On behalf of the Republic of Korea, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family."Praising the late prime minister's dedication to safeguarding and expanding democratic values, the president said Lee demonstrated exceptional leadership by balancing stability and reform without compromising his principles and convictions."Just as a river may meander but ultimately flows to the sea, the journey toward democracy, peaceful reunification and balanced development that he sought to achieve will continue," Lee wrote. "We will long remember the precious political legacy he left behind."Lee Hae-chan, who was serving as senior vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, died Sunday at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City after suffering cardiac arrest.He arrived in the Vietnamese city Thursday but collapsed Friday while preparing to return home after his flu-like symptoms worsened.He was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent a stent insertion procedure but later died.Yonhap