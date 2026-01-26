Shuttle bus driver arrested for molesting elementary, kindergarten students

Yuhan-Kimberly expands supply of cheaper sanitary pads in reponse to gov't criticism

Rural Japanese prefecture eyes partnership with Korea on batteries, EVs for green transition

Korean researchers find molecular switch that prevents formation of fat cells

One dead, two injured in collision on South Chungcheong highway

Exhibition showcases South Chungcheong artists' landscapes

South Chungcheong launches public ambassador program to entice tourists

Korea's offering an easy student visa — but you have to study in this rural province

Search continues for truck driver missing after vehicle falls into quarry pit in Boryeong