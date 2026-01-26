 Shuttle bus driver arrested for molesting elementary, kindergarten students
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 15:35
The Chungnam Provincial Police building is shown in this undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A shuttle bus driver for a private academy in South Chungcheong has been arrested on charges of molesting multiple female students, police said on Monday.
 
The suspect worked as a shuttle bus driver for a taekwondo academy in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, according to the Chungnam Provincial Police Agency.
 

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting four female students on four occasions between August and November last year by touching their bodies. 
 
Investigators charged the suspect with forcible molestation of minors under the age of 13 under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 
Police launched the investigation last month after a parent of one of the victims filed a complaint. Officers later conducted a full survey of children enrolled at the academy and confirmed additional cases.
 
The victims included one elementary school student and three kindergarten children.
 
Investigators said the alleged assaults took place mainly inside the academy’s shuttle vehicle.
 
Police said they plan to complete additional inquiries and transfer the case to prosecutors later this week.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
