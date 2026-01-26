Supreme Prosecutors' Office reveals high reoffence rates among stalking defendants
Nearly one in five defendants charged with stalking committed new offenses while their cases were still in court, prosecutors said Monday, underscoring the difficulty of protecting victims even after criminal proceedings begin.
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said it reviewed 87 stalking cases currently at trial — contacting victims by phone or online to confirm whether further offenses occurred — and found repeat victimization in 15 of them, a recidivism rate of about 17 percent. The review examined whether defendants caused additional harm after being indicted and before sentencing.
Prosecutors said they used the findings to strengthen sentencing recommendations and expand protections for victims.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office formed a stalking trial case review team in November 2025 and carried out a full review over about two months. The team included prosecutors, a sentencing-focused unit and investigators specializing in stalking cases.
Common patterns included continued threatening messages, attempts to pressure victims by threatening to file complaints and approaching victims’ homes. In one case, prosecutors said a defendant who had stalked an ex-partner for an extended period also sent threatening communications to the victim’s family and lawyer.
In another case that stemmed from a family dispute, a defendant attempted to intimidate the victim by parking a vehicle in the victim’s parking spot for a prolonged period — a tactic sometimes referred to as “slot-squatting.”
Prosecutors said they classified cases into low-, medium- and high-risk groups based on the frequency of additional harm and the level of danger, then tailored their responses accordingly. For the 15 cases where repeat offenses were confirmed, prosecutors conducted pre-emptive sentencing investigations so the findings could be submitted as materials in ongoing trials.
Courts will decide whether to weigh those materials when determining sentences. Prosecutors also sought or extended court-ordered provisional measures — including no-contact and communication bans, restraining orders and electronic location tracking — in five cases where the harm was deemed particularly serious. Victims were also connected with support such as psychological counseling, prosecutors said.
“Stalking carries a high risk of recurrence and can escalate into violent or retaliatory crimes,” the prosecution said. “We will do our best to block repeat offenses at every stage — from investigation through trial — and to protect victims.”
