Thump, thump

Conflicting accounts have emerged in a probe into allegations that Kang Sun-woo, an independent lawmaker formerly of the Democratic Party, accepted 100 million won ($69,500) in illicit funds in exchange for a nomination. Seoul police have questioned Kim Kyung, a Seoul city councilor, Kang and a former aide over the delivery and return of the money, as their statements diverge on key details. Police have conducted multiple searches and are expanding the investigation, with officials saying that additional figures beyond those already named, including Kim Byung-kee, are likely to surface as financial links are traced. [PARK YONG-SEOK]