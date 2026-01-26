KBL rookie's defensive impact, parallels to manga icon's hustle are both 'slam dunks'
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 07:00
The KBL has welcomed a new rookie whose powerful presence on the court has drawn comparisons to Kang Baek-ho, the iconic protagonist of the manga series “Slam Dunk” (1990-1996).
The player is 18-year-old Eddie Daniel, a recent graduate of Yongsan High School and a rookie for the Seoul SK Knights.
Daniel made history last May as the first player ever signed through the KBL’s new designation system of local rookies. SK recognized Daniel’s potential in 2019 when he was in sixth grade and secured his rights early. Six years later, Daniel turned down university recruitment offers to join SK directly.
When he sat down for an interview on Friday with the JoongAng Ilbo after a team practice, Daniel ordered a caramel macchiato as he shared stories of his family and teachers being proud of him.
“At graduation, teachers and parents of my friends asked me for photos and autographs,” Daniel said.
Though still physically maturing, his build is already exceptional. Standing 192 centimeters (6 feet 3 inches) tall and weighing 97 kilograms (214 pounds), Daniel reportedly has 52 kilograms of skeletal muscle mass, according to SK head coach Chun Hee-chul.
“He’s the kind of player who can blow through a center’s screen,” Chun said.
His body fat percentage is a mere 6 to 7 percent — comparable to world-class bodybuilders — a trait he inherited from his African British father. But Daniel was born in Korea and raised by his grandparents, and his palate is decidedly Korean.
When asked about his favorite foods, he immediately named kimchi stew.
“I also love samgyeopsal (pork belly), braised kimchi and raw fish,” he said. “I even eat fermented skate and live octopus,” he added, listing off Korean dishes with ease.
Despite his international appearance, Daniel is not good at speaking English, he professed.
“I’ve been using Duolingo to study [English] on my own, but I haven’t been practicing much lately so my level has dropped,” Daniel said. Still, he dreams of one day playing in the NBA.
Since joining SK full-time after finals in December last year, Daniel has brought relentless energy to the court with his fierce defense. Teammates say he “seems to be everywhere” during games. Known for his speed and strength, he often marks top opposing shooters like LG’s Yoo Ki-sang and Mobis’s Seo Myung-jin.
Fans have taken to calling him the real-life Kang Baek-ho, noting his fearless hustle and full-court intensity.
“I think fans appreciate that I give my all on defense since I’m still working on my skills,” Daniel said. “I like Kang Baek-ho, but I want to be like Seo Tae-woong,” he added, referring to the poised ace of the team in the same manga series.
Daniel’s offensive skills are also showing promise. In games against Wonju DB on Jan. 13, Changwon LG on Jan. 15 and Ulsan Mobis on Thursday, he posted double-digit points in all three, exceeding expectations for a rookie.
His average playing time has surged from under 10 minutes to nearly 30 per game. Over the last four games, he has averaged 23 minutes and 4 seconds on the court with 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.
A standout even in his school days, Daniel was a regular invitee to NBA basketball academies hosted by Nike, where he honed his fundamentals and got exposure to elite-level basketball. His dribbling form is low and stable, reflecting that training.
He won the one-on-one contest at this season’s All-Star Game, beating DB’s Jeong Ho-young, Mobis’s Kim Gun-ha and Samsung’s Jeong Seong-jo. Opponents knew his style — quick cuts and strong drives — but still struggled to stop him.
Daniel admits he’s still refining his perimeter shooting.
“In high school, I could control the tempo and shoot comfortably,” he said. “Now, even my heartbeat is different when I shoot. Since turning pro, I’ve practiced 1,000 shots a day. After joining the first team, I try to make sure I still get in at least 500 a day.”
He has a Korean name at home — Seong Ha-rang. “Seong” is his mother’s surname, and “Ha-rang” means “God’s love.” While he shares Kang Baek-ho’s charisma, Daniel says he doesn’t have the same impulsive personality.
When the club suggested he dye his hair red like the manga character, he politely declined.
“I don’t think I’m ready to pull that off yet,” he said with a laugh.
“I want to be selected for the national team and win medals in international competition,” Daniel said. “I want to become a legend at the club that believed in me. In two years, I want to win KBL’s Round MVP — and in five years, become the youngest MVP ever.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
