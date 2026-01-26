 Ferry carrying more than 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, rescuers have saved 200
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 08:51
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., waves during his keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit in Gyeongju, Korea, on Oct. 31, 2025. Photo is unrelated to the story. [AP/YONHAP]

An inter-island ferry with more than 350 people on board sank in the southern Philippines after midnight, and rescuers have saved at least 215 passengers and retrieved seven bodies, sources said Monday.
 
The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, a cargo and passenger ferry, was sailing to southern Jolo island in Sulu province from the port city of Zamboanga with 332 passengers and 27 crew members when it apparently encountered technical problems and sank, coast guard officials said.
 

Mujiv Hataman, governor of the island province of Basilan near where the ferry capsized, told The Associated Press that several passengers and two bodies were brought to Isabela, the provincial capital.
 
“I’m receiving 37 people here at the pier. Unfortunately, two are dead,” Hataman said from the Isabela pier.
 
 

 

AP
