 North Korea's Kim congratulates Vietnamese leader on re-election: KCNA
Published: 26 Jan. 2026, 09:16
The North’s ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, reported on Oct. 10, 2025, that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam the previous day. In the photo, To is seen on the left and Kim on the right. [YONHAP]

The North’s ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, reported on Oct. 10, 2025, that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam the previous day. In the photo, To is seen on the left and Kim on the right. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has congratulated Vietnam's leader To Lam on his re-election as head of the ruling party, expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation will develop in all fields, the North's state media reported Monday.
 
Kim delivered the message Friday, the same day the 68-year-old Lam was re-elected as head of state for a five-year term at the ruling party's central committee, extending his top leadership position, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

"Your re-assumption of the important duty of the general secretary is an expression of deep trust of all your party members and the Vietnamese people in you," Kim was quoted as telling Lam.
Kim also referred to an agreement reached with Lam last year, expressing "belief that the friendly and cooperative relations between our two parties and two countries with a long history and tradition will expand and develop substantially in all fields."
 
Lam was among several state leaders who visited North Korea in October last year to attend a military parade marking the 80th founding anniversary of its ruling party. Lam was the first Vietnamese top leader to visit the North since 2007.
 
Kim and Lam held summit talks at that time, agreeing to expand high-level exchanges and elevate bilateral relations to an advanced level.

Yonhap
