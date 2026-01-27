 Biz sentiment slips in January as nonmanufacturing sector weakens: BOK survey
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 09:21
Trade containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Jan. 1. [YONHAP]

Business sentiment in Korea fell slightly in January, despite strong exports, due mainly to worsening sentiment in the nonmanufacturing sector following the dissipation of year-end base effects, a central bank survey showed Tuesday.
 
The Composite Business Sentiment Index for all industries stood at 94 this month, down 0.2 points from December, according to the survey conducted by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

The index had risen for two consecutive months, reaching 94.2 in December, its highest level since July 2024, before slipping back in January.
 
The reading for nonmanufacturers fell 2.1 points to 91.7, while the index for manufacturers rose 2.8 points to 97.5.
 
A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.
 
"The sentiment among manufacturers improved on the back of increased exports, but that among nonmanufacturers deteriorated due to the fading of year-end seasonal factors," a BOK official said.
 
In December, Black Friday promotions and an increase in Chinese tourists during the winter holiday season, among other factors, helped boost retail sales and nonmanufacturing activity, the official added.
 
The survey, conducted earlier this month, covered 3,255 companies, including 1,815 manufacturers.
 

Yonhap
