Trump says he is increasing auto tariffs on Korea to 25%; Seoul scrambles for response

Trump threatens to hike tariffs on Korean goods over inaction on trade deal

Biz sentiment slips in January as nonmanufacturing sector weakens: BOK survey

Korean automakers brace for impact after Trump tariff threat, but longterm consequences unclear

Korea's official gold reserves remain unchanged for 13 years, rank 39th worldwide

U.S. has stepped back from all-cash, upfront payment demand, says Korea's industry minister