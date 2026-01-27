Korean automakers brace for impact after Trump tariff threat, but longterm consequences unclear
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 12:51
A threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to reimpose 25 percent tariffs on Korean goods sent ripples through Korea’s auto industry on Tuesday, weighing on shares of major carmakers and raising concerns about future earnings.
Industry officials who spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo said they were still assessing the situation and struggled to determine whether Trump’s remarks would lead to concrete policy action. Cars and auto parts are a cornerstone of Korea’s economy, accounting for about 15 percent of the country’s total exports, according to government estimates.
“This is a sudden development, and we are still trying to understand the details,” an auto industry official said. “It is difficult to predict what kind of action this could actually lead to.”
Auto parts suppliers, including Hyundai Mobis, said they were somewhat insulated by their U.S. operations but remained vulnerable.
“Increased local production gives us more flexibility,” a company official said. “Still, higher tariffs would inevitably hurt.”
The industry has painful experience with higher U.S. tariffs. When a 25 percent tariff was applied last year, top automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia saw their combined quarterly operating profit fall by about 2 trillion won ($1.38 billion). Analysts estimate that a 10 percentage point increase in tariffs would add about 3.1 trillion won in costs for Hyundai Motor and 2.2 trillion won for Kia. If the tariff hike is finalized, operating profit in 2026 could fall by 21 to 23 percent, according to brokerage forecasts.
Senior executives at Hyundai Motor Group are monitoring the situation from abroad. Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Vice Chair Jang Jae-hoon are currently in Canada as part of a delegation supporting Korea's bid for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, while Hyundai Motor President and CEO José Muñoz is believed to be in the United States. Industry officials said executives are expected to hold video conferences to discuss possible responses.
Bloomberg interpreted Trump’s remarks as part of a broader pattern of pressuring allies through trade threats. In recent weeks, Trump has warned Canada that tariffs could rise to 100 percent if it signs agreements with China and has raised the prospect of asserting control over Greenland while floating tariff threats toward Europe.
Coupang a possible source of friction
Trade experts in Seoul said the priority should be understanding Trump’s true intentions, noting that he did not specify when higher tariffs would take effect.
Trump said in a post on Monday that the higher tariffs were a response to what he described as delays in Korea’s parliament in passing legislation required to implement a bilateral trade and investment deal signed last year.
“Because the Korean Legislature hasn’t enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%," he wrote in a Truth Social Post.
Kim Tae-hwang, a professor of international trade at Myongji University, said the remarks appeared deliberately vague.
“Since [he] did not specify a deadline for imposing tariffs, this seems more like a remark thrown out as pressure,” Kim said. “Given his reference to the National Assembly being ‘passive,’ it is also possible that he was indirectly expressing dissatisfaction with Korea’s regulation of digital platforms such as Coupang.”
The uncertainty alone could weigh on the auto industry, according to Min Kyoung-doug, a professor of mechanical engineering at Seoul National University.
“If U.S. tariffs on Korean automobiles rise, higher prices are inevitable, which would hurt profitability,” Min said. “Even if it is not yet clear whether a 25 percent tariff will be imposed, the uncertainty itself is a negative factor.”
Trump’s reference to a trade agreement that has not been legislated by Korea’s parliament has also drawn scrutiny, as the arrangement was not designed as a formal treaty and does not require legislative approval under its original framework.
After a bilateral summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29 last year, Korea and the United States released a joint fact sheet on Nov. 13, 2025, outlining agreements in security and trade.
Under the arrangement, Korea pledged $350 billion in investment in the United States in exchange for lower tariffs on Korean automobiles, along with U.S. support or approval for uranium enrichment, spent nuclear fuel reprocessing and the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines.
The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on strategic investment on Nov. 14, agreeing to retroactively apply tariff reductions to Nov. 1, the month in which related legislation was submitted to Korea’s parliament. That legislation remains pending.
Prof. Kim said the agreement's structure makes it unlikely that parliamentary ratification alone is the issue.
“From the outset, the two countries proceeded through a fact sheet and an MOU rather than a treaty requiring mutual ratification,” he said.
He added that Washington has previously raised objections to Korea’s revisions to its information and communications network law and to proposed legislation regulating online platforms.
"When [U.S.] Vice President JD Vance met Prime Minister Kim Min-seok during his visit to Washington, he raised questions about Coupang’s data breach. With a Fair Trade Commission decision on Coupang approaching, Washington may be using trade pressure as leverage," he said.
Auto stocks slide on tariff threat
Trump’s remarks also weighed on Korean auto stocks.
Hyundai Motor shares fell as much as 3.55 percent shortly after the market opened before trimming losses to trade down 1.22 percent at 485,000 won as of 9:50 a.m. Kia shares slid as much as 5.99 percent before narrowing losses to trade down 3.03 percent at 150,500 won.
Lim Eun-young, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said the remarks appeared aimed at pressuring Seoul rather than signaling an immediate policy shift.
“Because no implementation date for the 25 percent tariffs was specified, this looks more like a negotiating tactic,” Lim said. “More than half of expectations for profit growth at Hyundai Motor and Kia this year depend on tariff reductions, so the comments could weigh on investor sentiment.”
Hyundai Motor Group shares have recently risen on optimism following the unveiling of its humanoid robot Atlas at CES 2026. Lim said the tariff issue was unlikely to fully offset that momentum.
“Expectations surrounding humanoid robotics are unlikely to be completely erased by this issue,” she said.
Some analysts said the tariff threat would ultimately prove temporary.
Kim Joon-sung, an analyst at Meritz Securities, said the core of the tariff negotiations had already been settled at the presidential level.
“As Trump himself acknowledged, the tariff agreement between Korea and the United States has already been concluded between the two presidents,” Kim said. “Even if procedural issues remain in the National Assembly, resolving them is ultimately a matter of time.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
