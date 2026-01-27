Public institutions to boost hiring to 6-year high in 2026: Finance Ministry

State-run and state-funded institutions plan to carry out their largest recruitment in six years in 2026 as part of efforts to expand job opportunities for young people, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.Public institutions plan to hire around 28,000 employees this year, up about 4,000 from last year and the highest level since 2020, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.Youth internship positions, which serve as a stepping stone to full-time employment, totaled 24,000, up 3,000 from a year earlier.“Youth employment is not just an employment issue but a growth engine that will carry the country's future and the foundation of hope,” Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said in his speech during a job fair in Seoul.Yonhap