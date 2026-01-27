Sticker shock
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 18:22
Food menus are displayed outside a restaurant in Myeongdong, Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 27. According to the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information portal, prices of eight dining items including gimbap, samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly), and jajangmyeon (black bean noodles) rose by more than 5 percent from 2024. [NEWS1]
