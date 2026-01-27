 Trump threatens to hike tariffs on Korean goods over inaction on trade deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Trump threatens to hike tariffs on Korean goods over inaction on trade deal

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 08:01 Updated: 27 Jan. 2026, 08:22
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the World Economic Forum in Davos for Washington on Jan. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the World Economic Forum in Davos for Washington on Jan. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is increasing tariffs on Korean goods because the country’s national assembly has yet to approve the trade framework announced last year.
 
Trump said on social media that import taxes would be raised on autos, lumber and pharmaceutical drugs from Korea, with the rate on other goods going from 15 percent to 25 percent. The U.S. president previously imposed the tariffs by declaring an economic emergency and bypassing Congress, while Korea needed legislative approval for the framework announced in July and affirmed during Trump's October visit to the country.
 

Related Article

“Our Trade Deals are very important to America. In each of these Deals, we have acted swiftly to reduce our TARIFFS in line with the Transaction agreed to,” Trump said. “We, of course, expect our Trading Partners to do the same.”
 
The threat was a reminder that the tariff drama unleashed last year by Trump is likely to be repeated again and again this year. The global economy and U.S. voters might find the world's trade structure constantly being subject to disruption and new negotiations, as Trump has already sought to levy tariffs in order to bend other nations to his will.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with President Lee Jae Myung as he receives a gift of a gold crown and an award of the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, not seen, during a high honor ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with President Lee Jae Myung as he receives a gift of a gold crown and an award of the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, not seen, during a high honor ceremony at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Just last week, the president threatened tariffs on eight European nations unless the United States gained control of Greenland, only to pull back on his ultimatum after meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump on Saturday said he would put a 100 percent tax on goods from Canada if it followed through with plans to bolster trade with China.
 
Trump has bragged about his trade frameworks as drawing in new investment to the United States, yet many of his heavily hyped deals have yet to be finalized. The European Parliament has yet to approve a trade deal pushed by Trump that would put a 15 percent tax on the majority of goods made by the European Union's 27 member states.
 
The United States is poised this year to renegotiate its amended 2020 trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

AP
tags korea united states tariff trump administration

More in Economy

Biz sentiment slips in January as nonmanufacturing sector weakens: BOK survey

Trump threatens to hike tariffs on Korean goods over inaction on trade deal

Trump says he is increasing auto tariffs on Korea to 25%; Seoul scrambles for response

Ending exemption on real estate-related tax part of policy normalization: Presidential aide

Imported eggs from U.S. to be distributed later this week for price stabilization

Related Stories

Korea-U.S. tariff talks see progress, but key differences remain unresolved

Widening trade deficit, higher prices: Trump tariffs not quite working as expected, U.S. data suggests

Trade minister meets with U.S. counterpart seeking to 'nullify tariffs as a whole'

Korea becomes first nation to form trade consultative body with U.S.

First Trump tariffs hit Korea, targeting steel and aluminum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)