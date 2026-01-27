 Kospi closes above 5,000 mark for first time ever
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 15:52
 
The Kospi closed above the 5,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday afternoon.
 
As of 3:41 p.m., the Kospi recorded 5,084.85, up 135.26 points, or 2.73 percent, from the previous session.
 

This comes after Korea’s main bourse briefly crossed the 5,000 threshold for the first time ever at 9:01 a.m. last Thursday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
