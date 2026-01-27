 Kospi opens lower after Trump vows to raise tariffs on Korean imports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower after Trump vows to raise tariffs on Korean imports

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 09:45
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and Kosdaq indexes and dollar-won exchange rate on Jan. 27. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and Kosdaq indexes and dollar-won exchange rate on Jan. 27. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that Washington will raise tariffs on Korean automobile and other products to 25 percent from 15 percent.
 
The Kospi fell 41.39 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,908.20 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
In a social media post, Trump said the United States will raise tariffs on automobiles, lumber and pharmaceutical goods, as well as "all other" reciprocal tariffs, condemning the Korean parliament's lack of effort to approve what he calls a "Historic Trade Agreement."
 
Trump was apparently referring to a bill that the ruling Democratic Party submitted to the parliament in November to implement the bilateral trade and investment deal, which has yet to be passed.
 
Last year, the two countries agreed on a trade deal under which Korea would invest $350 billion in the United States in return for a cut in tariff rates.
 
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved down 1.45 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained unchanged.
 
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 3.55 percent, and its sister Kia lost 4.9 percent. Hanwha Aerospace shed 1.58 percent.
 
Pharmaceutical companies opened weak as well, with Samsung Biologics falling 0.5 percent and Celltrion moving down 2.79 percent.
 
Utility service providers opened higher, with Kepco rising 2.48 percent and Korea Gas increasing 0.5 percent.
 
The local currency weakened by 8.8 won from the previous session to trade at 1,449.4 per dollar at 9:15 a.m. 

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower after Trump vows to raise tariffs on Korean imports

Korea's auto, battery shares dip as Trump threatens to raise tariffs

Ruling on Hong Kong ELS losses deals blow to FSS's justification for record fines

U.S.-Japan intervention threat lifts won to this year's high

Tech-heavy Kosdaq surges past 1,000 mark as investors remain bullish

Related Stories

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Kospi jumps on chip rally, won rises to 2-month high

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)