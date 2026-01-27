Despite troubles, Coupang's transaction volume hits record high

Trump’s tariff threats leave Korea awash in speculation, short on answers

Fish out of water

Hyundai back in limbo as Trump threatens to restore 25% tariffs for ‘not living up to deal’

Related Stories

Alleged Coupang data leaker had only worked at company for two years, say police

FSS to probe Coupang Pay to confirm no leakage of payment details

A calamity for Coupang

Coupang customer exodus after data leak likely limited: J.P. Morgan

Law firm warns consumers not to use compensation coupons offered by Coupang