GM brings luxury GMC models to Korea as exit rumors persist
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 15:14
SARAH CHEA
GIMPO, Gyeonggi — GM Korea brought three luxury models from its GMC lineup to the Korean market on Tuesday, a move that comes amid speculation over the American carmaker's possible pullout from the country following U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on automobiles made in Korea.
The Korean unit of General Motors on Tuesday introduced the electric Hummer EV SUV, the full-size Acadia SUV and the midsize Canyon pickup truck. Sales of the Acadia and Canyon began immediately, while the Hummer EV is slated for release in the first half of the year.
Until now, GMC had offered only a single model in Korea, the Sierra pickup truck.
“GM is committed to Korea with a long-term strategy,” said GM Korea CEO Hector Villarreal during a media event on Tuesday in Gimpo, Gyeonggi.
“Demand for the vehicles that we are producing in our manufacturing operation is very, very strong, and we plan to continue producing those vehicles as much as possible today.”
The Acadia is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering a maximum output of 332.5 horsepower and peak torque of 45.1 kilogram-meters (326 pound-feet). It will be offered exclusively in the top-tier Denali Ultimate variant.
The expansion of the GMC lineup may be an effort to counter persistent rumors that GM may scale back or exit the country following U.S. President Trump's tariff measures.
GM Korea relies on exports for roughly 97 percent of its production, with about 90 percent shipped to the United States.
In 2025, GM Korea sold a total of 462,310 vehicles globally, a 7.5 percent decline from the previous year, with domestic sales accounting for just 15,094 units.
Exports totaled 447,216 vehicles, of which 388,280, or about 87 percent, were destined for the U.S. market.
Trump on Tuesday said that tariffs on Korean-made automobiles would be hiked to 25 percent, citing what he described as Seoul’s failure to uphold prior commitments. The move reversed a reduction to 15 percent made just two months earlier.
GM Korea last year announced it would sell off all nine of its directly operated service centers nationwide, prompting protests from labor unions concerned about job security and fueling ongoing labor disputes.
