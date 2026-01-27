Lutnick invited to Samsung art gala at Smithsonian as trade tension with Korea builds
Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 15:48
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been invited to the “Lee Kun-hee Collection” gala show scheduled to open on Wednesday at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, as concern mounts over the Donald Trump administration's latest threat to hike auto tariffs on Korea.
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is set to attend, but Lutnick's attendance has not yet been confirmed.
Lutnick is among several key U.S. lawmakers, politicians and business figures who were invited to the gala, according to industry sources. However, scheduling is still being finalized for some of the invitees, and last-minute changes remain possible.
From Samsung, Chairman Lee is reportedly attending, alongside honorary director of the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Hong Ra-hee; Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin; Samsung C&T President Lee Seo-hyun; and senior executives from Samsung Electronics and other key affiliates.
Onlookers point to mounting trade pressure from the U.S. as the backdrop of the gala.
“Everyone who wants to build memory has two choices: They can pay a 100 percent tariff, or they can build in America," Lutnick said on Jan. 16 during the groundbreaking ceremony for a Micron semiconductor plant, directly targeting major chip exporters such as Korea and Taiwan. The Trump administration has also signaled that it plans to link tariffs on strategic items, including semiconductors, with local investment in future negotiations.
Given this context, a cultural event could serve as an official contact rather than an official meeting. If Lutnick attends, discussions could take place over dinner or during networking sessions on semiconductor tariffs, investment in the United States and supply chain cooperation. Lee’s past role as an unofficial diplomat in global economic affairs further supports the possibility.
The two have previously crossed paths at official events, including the business forum held during last year’s Korea-U.S. summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where they discussed U.S. investments and supply chain partnerships.
The upcoming gala celebrates the North American debut of the Lee Kun-hee Collection, a set of works donated by the late Samsung chairman. Co-hosted by the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the exhibition will open in Washington before traveling to Chicago in March and London in September.
However, severe weather in the eastern United States, including recent snowstorms, may affect the travel plans and attendance of key figures.
