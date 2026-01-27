 PR One signs business agreement with U.S.-based communications company PROI Worldwide
PR One signs business agreement with U.S.-based communications company PROI Worldwide

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 14:19
Logos for PROI Worldwide, left, and PR One [EACH COMPANY]

Korean PR agency PR One signed a business agreement with U.S.-based communication firm PROI Worldwide as the latter’s local partner so that each company can benefit from the other’s global and domestic networks for communication solutions.
 
PROI is the world’s fifth-largest communications group in terms of revenue, with 90 independent local agencies operating across 65 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
 

PR One is a major PR agency in Korea that was founded in 2006. It has successfully executed more than 2,200 projects over the past two decades and aims to expand its reach in the global market.
 
The partnership will allow the two companies to exchange their expertise in responding to evolving client needs and market trends and also strengthen their internal capabilities. PROI's programs — such as its innovation lab, adoption of AI technologies, monthly case sharing, annual global forums and staff exchange initiatives — will help foster professional development across the network, according to PR One.
 
“Our exclusive partnership with PROI will mark a significant milestone for PR ONE as we expand into the global market,” said Cho Jae-hyung, the CEO of PR One. “By combining our expertise in the Korean market with PROI’s global network, we aim to build scalable business models and accelerate sales growth.”
 
“PR ONE’s deep understanding of the Korean market, coupled with their innovative approach to communications, makes them an invaluable addition to our global network,” said Angela Scaffidi, the global chair of PROI. “Their proven track record of delivering impactful results and their commitment to client success align perfectly with PROI's values, and we are thrilled to welcome them.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
PR ONE

