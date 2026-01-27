 SK Innovation E&S starts full-scale production of LNG from Barossa gas field
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK Innovation E&S starts full-scale production of LNG from Barossa gas field

Published: 27 Jan. 2026, 14:28
The Barossa gas field off the northern coast of Australia [SK INNOVATION E&S]

The Barossa gas field off the northern coast of Australia [SK INNOVATION E&S]

 
SK Innovation E&S has completed its first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Barossa gas field off the northern coast of Australia, marking the start of full-scale production, the company said on Tuesday.
 
This is the first case of a Korean private company participating in an overseas LNG project from the early development phase to production, SK Innovation E&S said, adding that it took 14 years to achieve this milestone.
 

Related Article

A view of the Darwin LNG terminal, which houses liquefaction facilities that convert natural gas from the Barossa gas field into liquefied natural gas [SK INNOVATION E&S]

A view of the Darwin LNG terminal, which houses liquefaction facilities that convert natural gas from the Barossa gas field into liquefied natural gas [SK INNOVATION E&S]

 
Gas from the Barossa field has now been transported to the Darwin LNG terminal, a key Australian energy facility, and loaded for export.
 
SK Innovation E&S holds a 37.5 percent stake in the project, alongside Australian energy company Santos' 50 percent and Japanese power generation company JERA's 12.5 percent. The three companies jointly invested $1.6 billion in total for resource assessments, regulatory approvals and the construction of offshore and onshore facilities.
 
SK Innovation E&S is set to receive 1.3 million tons of LNG annually over the next 20 years, accounting for about 3 percent of Korea’s total annual LNG imports. The company expects the supply to help mitigate volatility in global energy markets and improve energy security.
 
The project reused the Darwin LNG terminal instead of building a new one, reducing investment costs by building on existing platforms, also known as a “brownfield” approach. Australia’s proximity to Korea, which is about 10 days by ship, also cuts transportation time and costs compared to imports from the Middle East or the United States.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags sk innovation e&s gas lng australia shipment

More in Industry

Fake Sulwhasoo, Gentle Monster goods caught in crackdown on counterfeit Korean products

Special prosecutors raid labor ministry as part of investigation into Coupang's unpaid severance pay

SK Innovation E&S starts full-scale production of LNG from Barossa gas field

PR One signs business agreement with U.S.-based communications company PROI Worldwide

Hanwha units sign partnerships with 5 Canadian companies for submarine bid

Related Stories

SK Innovation, SK E&S boards approve merger

SK Innovation profit plunges 83 percent, hit by skyrocketing gas prices

NPS to vote against SK Innovation, SK E&S merger amid advisor opposition

SK considers merging two energy affiliates, SK Innovation stock soars

SK unit buys stakes in LNG customers in China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)